Lewis and Podet Join Culicchia Neurological

L to R: Cole Lewis and Adam Podet

NEW ORLEANS — Drs. Cole Lewis and Adam Podet have joined the medical staff of Culicchia Neurological.

Lewis treats structural disorders of the brain, spine and peripheral nerves, including trauma, tumors, malformations and spinal instability. He completed a fellowship in cranial neurosurgical oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and a residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Medical School, where he also obtained his medical degree. He was awarded the most valuable resident award during his chief resident year at UT-Houston. Lewis is currently seeing patients at the Culicchia Neurological Marrero and Uptown offices.

Podet treats structural disorders of the brain, spine and peripheral nerves, including trauma, tumors, malformations and spinal instability. He earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, where he also completed a residency in neurosurgery. He is currently seeing patients at the Culicchia Neurological office in Marrero and the New Orleans East Hospital.