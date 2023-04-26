Dr. Calvin Mackie to Speak at Gathering of Children’s Museums

NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Calvin Mackie will be the presenting keynote speaker at the Association of Children’s Museum’s annual conference hosted by the Louisiana Children’s Museum. The event, dubbed “InterActivity 2023: Leveraging Our Voice,” begins on April 26 and continues through April 28 at LCM’s high-tech campus in City Park and at the Marriott New Orleans hotel. Mackies presentation is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 27.

“We are so delighted that dedicated servant leader Dr. Calvin Mackie will share his passion for STEM and his amazing experience over decades in advancing STEM and STEM careers to children who might not otherwise be exposed to them,” said Tifferney White, LCM CEO, in a press release. “We are especially proud that Dr. Mackie serves as a member of our board and know his remarks will inspire others.”

ACM’s annual InterActivity conference claims the title of the largest gathering of children’s museum professionals in the world. This year, hundreds of children’s museum leaders, staff and stakeholders will gather to explore this year’s theme and advocate for the children’s museum field.

Mackie is an award-winning mentor, inventor, author, speaker, entrepreneur and a member of the Louisiana Children’s Museum board of directors. In 2013, he founded STEM NOLA, a nonprofit organization created to expose, inspire, and engage communities in the opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. He said that STEM NOLA has engaged more than 125,000 K-12 students in hands-on, project-based activities. In 2021, he launched STEM Global Action to advance K-12 STEM education across the U.S. and the world.

“Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are fundamental to inventions and discovery, and also to opportunity and high-paying jobs,” said Mackie. “Yet many in our community are underrepresented in these fields. It has been my life’s mission to increase opportunities for all children and early learners by showing that STEM is also fun. I am excited to be able to discuss and share what these dreams are made of and to advance equity and inclusion in all aspects of STEM education and careers.”