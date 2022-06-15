Dr. Anderson Sunda-Meya Named Dean of Xavier’s College of Arts and Sciences

NEW ORLEANS – Xavier University of Louisiana has appointed Dr. Anderson Sunda-Meya as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Sunda-Meya has served as interim dean of the college since July 2021 and has been a longtime member of the Xavier community. He has a track record of directing complex research projects, working across departments and disciplines, and advocating and supporting faculty in multiple capacities, including as a department head and division associate chair. He brings to the position enthusiasm, high energy, and a passion for molding young minds into becoming productive members of society.

“We are incredibly delighted for Dr. Sunda-Meya to begin his official tenure as Xavier University of Louisiana’s Dean of Arts and Sciences,” said Dr. Anne McCall, Xavier University of Louisiana provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “Dr. Sunda-Meya is a world-educated polyglot with graduate degrees in philosophy, theology, and of course, physics. He has already proven his dedication to our mission of educating students to be great leaders, including being instrumental in establishing our newly launched robotics and mechatronics engineering program. We are looking forward to all the great things still to come under his leadership.”

Sunda-Meya has created student research opportunities for Xavier students in nanoscience through his mentoring, teaching and coaching support.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead the College of Arts and Sciences into the future,” he said. “The work our faculty, staff and students do to promote a more just and humane society and to develop change makers is critically important to the lives of all Louisianians and our entire global society. I am optimistic about the future because of the amazing teaching and research we do in the College of Arts and Sciences. I’m also grateful for Provost McCall and President Verret for their trust and support.”