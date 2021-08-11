Dr. Aleena Shahiryar Joins DCHC as Dental Director

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers recently hired Dr. Aleena Shahiryar to serve as dental director and a practicing dentist. Shahiryar previously worked as dental site director at Community Health Connections in Fitchburg, Mass. She also worked as a faculty member for NYU Langone’s Advanced Education in General Dentistry program at CHC.

Prior to working in Fitchburg, Shahiryar was the lead dentist at Bluebonnet Dental Care in Hattiesburg, Miss., and has previous experience as administrator and general dentist practitioner at Medicenter Hospital in Pakistan.

Shahiryar completed her postgraduate residency training at the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis, Tenn., where she also pursued several years of clinical and postdoctoral research. Shahiryar earned a degree from Baqai Dental College (Karachi, Pakistan). She is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association, and the American Dental Education Association.