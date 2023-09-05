Dozens of PJ’s Coffee Locations Coming to Florida

Photo courtesy of PJ's

NEW ORLEANS – The PJ’s Coffee location opening soon in Pensacola, Florida will be the New Orleans-based coffee shop’s 175th location worldwide.

The company said its number of locations have doubled in less than six years. At the moment, there are more than 100 PJ’s stores in Louisiana. Texas has 19, and Mississippi is home to 13.

Florida has two locations now but that number is about to increase dramatically. 30 licenses have been issued to franchisees throughout the state.

“We believe our commitment to quality and unique menu offerings, along with delivering memorable guest experiences, separates us from other traditional coffee franchises, and it’s reflected in our rapid growth,” said PJ’s Director of Location Development Mark Verges in a press release. “We are always looking for opportunities to expand the PJ’s brand.”

PJ’s was founded by Phyllis Jordan in 1978. The first store was located in the 7700 block of Maple Street. The company was purchased by Northshore-based Ballard Brands in 2008.

Ballard has opened 22 new locations in 2023 and plans to open another 13 before the end of the year. There are roughly 100 locations in development for 2024 and later.

“In addition to the growth of our brand throughout well-recognized metropolises, we are also experiencing great success in developing within close-knit communities,” said Verges.

As it expands throughout the region, PJ’s maintains its New Orleans identify by offering beignets and other locally popular menu items.