Downtown Lounge Has New Face and Menu

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Baroness on Baronne (formerly Victory Bar) has a new look inspired by vintage cocktails and gourmet small plates.

The cocktail lounge offers a list of classic cocktails and food to include pizzas, bacon wrapped scallops and a Korean BBQ Bowl, with a Wednesday-Friday happy hour from 4:30-7:00 p.m.

For more than 12 years, news personality Camille Whitworth has owned and operated the lounge. “We love the fact that we get so many locals and visitors who come to visit us,” Whitworth said. “The downtown location is awesome and we work really hard to make sure everyone has a good time.”

Hours:

Wednesday-Thursday 4:30-11:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 4:30-1:00 a.m.

Sunday 4:30-11:00 p.m.