Downtown Development District Reaffirms Its Commitment to a Clean Downtown

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans (DDD), the leading advocate for the city and state’s economic hub, proudly reaffirms its commitment to fostering a clean and safe environment in the heart of the city.

In alignment with this mission, the DDD has issued a Request For Proposals (RFP) for a multi-million dollar engagement for comprehensive sanitation and public space maintenance services designed to enhance the vitality of Downtown for its residents, visitors, and businesses.

While the DDD has provided similar supplemental services to Downtown for many years, this proposal reflects a reinvigorated approach. Key highlights of the RFP include:

The specification of high profile and high traffic areas requiring extra focus, such as Canal Street and the immediate adjacent blocks, and requiring additional staffing in those areas.

A commitment of 30% of expenditures going to Disadvantaged Business Entities.

Requiring litter-free streets by 7:00 AM daily.

A base wage of $15.00 per hour, adjusted annually for inflation.

Requiring resources to address illegal dumping.

Providing regular, constituent-facing reporting of sanitation efforts.

The creation of a second chance employment strategy to employ those returning from incarceration and the unhoused or recently unhoused.

The DDD engaged a cross-section of stakeholders to provide input to ensure that a holistic approach was taken. These stakeholders included:

Tourism Industry Representative – Kevin Ferguson, New Orleans & Co.

Hospitality Industry Representative – Steve Pettus, Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group

DDD Board of Commissioners Representative – Chris Ross, NAI/Latter & Blum, Inc.

Commercial Enterprises Representative – Shelby Russ, Jr., AOS Interiors

Real Estate Industry Representative – Lauren Ryan, Stirling Properties

Residential Representative – Scott Polakoff, United4NOLA

Workforce Development Representative – Leonard Zanders, City of New Orleans Office of Workforce Development & Job1

Bids will be accepted until July 6, 2023, with a two-year engagement beginning in Fall 2023. To obtain a copy of the RFP, please email Hunter Hebert, Director of Operations, at hhebert@downtownnola.com.

“We are thrilled to demonstrate our commitment to maintaining our public spaces in Downtown New Orleans with this comprehensive sanitation and public space services proposal,” said Davon Barbour, President & CEO of the Downtown Development District. “We strongly believe that a well-maintained environment is essential for creating a thriving and attractive urban center which is why over half of our annual budget is dedicated to clean and safe initiatives. Our team is dedicated to implementing innovative solutions and strategies to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness are met and surpassed, which is why I am thrilled to announce our strengthened efforts.