Dorian Bennett Sotheby’s International Reality Has New Owner, New Office

NEW ORLEANS – In January, Dorian M. Bennett officially turned over ownership and management of Dorian Bennett Sotheby’s International Realty to David Abner Smith, a 20-year real estate veteran who, teamed with Ernesto Caldeira, has led the firm in sales over the years.

“I am honored David has acquired my company and I am thrilled to continue to work with him building on our reputation for quality real estate services,” says Bennett, who will continue doing what he loves as a realtor and associate broker: matchmaking sellers and buyers with their dream properties.

Longtime office manager and broker Georgia Saucier will be assisting Smith, who plans to build on the strengths and heritage of the company while re-energizing the brokerage for growth. New agents will be added to the company’s current roster. New advertising and expanded social media communications are on the way. The office plans to ramp up property management services and affiliation with select agents specializing in commercial real estate.

“We look forward to achieving a new level of success, especially in the current climate of dynamic real estate activity and ultra-favorable interest rates,” says Smith. “We have a leading position in a wonderful market, along with an excellent reputation for our finesse with clients who demand the best. Our efforts will be focused on continuing to provide expert service both to buyers and to sellers.”

The firm’s new office is located at 617 Julia Street, between St. Charles Avenue and Camp Street in the New Orleans Arts District.