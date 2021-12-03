Donesia Turner Named New Orleans City Attorney

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the appointment of Donesia D. Turner as New Orleans city attorney.

Turner previously held the position of senior chief deputy city attorney for the City of New Orleans since 2018. In this role, she worked alongside the city attorney to direct and supervise all legal affairs of the City. She provided legal advice to Mayor Cantrell, the New Orleans City Council, all City departments, and boards and commissions in addition to representing the City in litigation and mediation, and management and oversight of the law department’s personnel matters. Turner was instrumental in litigation efforts regarding damages to one of the City’s wharves that led to a successful recovery of approximately $1.67 million for the City of New Orleans.

“Donesia is a true public servant, and I am confident that she will continue the work of advising my administration and other municipal leaders on legal issues that impact City government,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “She is an experienced litigator who has handled administrative cases in state and federal courts and will carry the torch of the City’s law department as we continue to implement fair and equitable policies, while providing very competent legal representation on behalf of the residents of our great city.”

Turner’s background in law spans more than two decades and includes a track record of handling agency oversight; collaborating with legislative bodies, elected officials, law enforcement and community partners; and promoting and advancing policies that promote public safety as well as criminal justice reform. Prior to her City Hall tenure, Turner was appointed special master at the Orleans Parish Civil District Court, was a firm partner and senior associate with Koeppel LLC, and senior associate with Bryan & Jupiter.

Turner is a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans and received her Juris Doctorate from Loyola University School of Law. She is a member of numerous professional and civic organizations, including the Louisiana Bar Association; American Bar Association, New Orleans Bar Association, National Bar Association, Greater New Orleans Louis A. Martinet Society, A.P. Tureaud Chapter of the American Inns of Court, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. a service sorority.