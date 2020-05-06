Donelon Calls for Commercial Auto Insurance Discounts

BATON ROUGE – Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said he has called upon commercial vehicle insurers to review their Louisiana policies and consider returning a percentage of premium to policyholders whose businesses have been impacted by the stay at home orders put in place as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Following these emergency declarations, many commercial fleet operators are seeing significantly fewer miles driven and as a result, a reduction in the frequency of accidents and claims exposure to their insurers.

“In a letter to the major commercial auto insurers doing business in Louisiana, I have challenged those companies to review the previous 90 days of claims history and determine if a return of premium is appropriate for each of them, as has been seen in the private passenger market,” said Donelon. “While we know that Louisiana has represented a hard market for these commercial insurers for many years, the challenges being faced by their commercial policyholders are both historic and unprecedented. We’ve made it clear to these insurers that there are no substantive regulatory impediments to offering discounts or rebates to commercial policyholders in Louisiana and we appreciate the companies’ willingness to consider this request.”





Comments

comments