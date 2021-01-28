Donald Link to Open Restaurant on Fifth Floor of Four Seasons

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans, opening in Spring 2021, has announced a partnership with Louisiana native chef Donald Link.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Chef Donald Link and his talented team, some of New Orleans’ most renowned restaurateurs,” said Mali Carow, Four Seasons general manager. “His incredible, award-winning food, combined with this rare riverfront location will make for one of the most prized dining experiences in the City.”

Scheduled to open in October 2021, Link’s restaurant and bar will sit on the Hotel’s fifth floor, adjacent to the crescent-shaped infinity pool, and offer panoramic views of the Mississippi River.

“Our team is thrilled to partner with Four Seasons, as we share many common values and a passionate commitment to rebuilding tourism in New Orleans,” says Chef Link. “This new restaurant will be an exciting addition to the community, and to the unmatched culinary landscape of our City.”

Link, a Louisiana native and James Beard award winner, has created a collection of award-winning restaurants over the course of the past two decades, including Herbsaint, Cochon, Cochon Butcher, Pêche Seafood Grill, La Boulangerie, Gianna, and his private event facility, Calcasieu.

Chef Alon Shaya, another New Orleans culinary star, will be operating a restaurant at the Four Seasons as well.