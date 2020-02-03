DonahueFavret Honored for Restoration of St. Stephen Catholic Church

MANDEVILLE, La. – DonahueFavret Contractors Inc. has been awarded a “Best of the Best” award from Engineering News-Record for its restoration project at the St. Stephen Catholic Church in New Orleans.

Last spring, teams across the country submitted 918 projects into 20 categories to one of ENR’s 10 regional “best projects” competitions. Those winning regional projects then automatically moved on to be judged among the other regional winners by a national jury.

John Donahue, president and CEO of DonahueFavret Contractors, said, “We are delighted to be honored for this project. But the greatest joy was bringing the incredible architecture and beauty of this church back to its original magnificence.”

