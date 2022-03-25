DonahueFavret Elevates Justin Lyle to Preconstruction Project Manager

MANDEVILLE – From DonahueFavret Contractors:

DonahueFavret has announced the promotion of Justin Lyle to preconstruction project manager. His responsibilities consist of coordinating full preconstruction services prior to bids and engaging with owners and architects as well as subcontractors to ensure that pricing is as accurate and complete as possible. He also collaborates with the design team to ensure that a complete set of documents is issued for use when the operations team takes over to execute a project.

“As we continue to grow and look for ways to better serve our clients, we recognized a need to expand our preconstruction services,” says John Donahue, president and CEO of DonahueFavret Contractors. “Justin brings a detail-oriented approach and knowledge of projects of all scales to this department. This will serve us well as we continue to navigate through these volatile times in our industry.”

Lyle joined DonahueFavret Contractors in 2015 as project manager and quickly proved his dependability and knowledge regarding all aspects of field operations during that time. He has managed multiple multi-million-dollar projects such as Hotel Indigo French Quarter, Tulane University Richardson Building, St. Paul’s Music Building, and the Pan-American Life Center Lobby and 11th Floor Renovation.

Justin received a BS in construction technology degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. He is a member of Associated Builders and Contractors, and LEAN Construction Institute.

For more information about DonahueFavret Contractors, visit donahuefavret.com.