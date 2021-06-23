DonahueFavret Contractors Expands Staff

MANDEVILLE, La. (press release) – DonahueFavret Contractors Inc. has added three new members to its staff. Pierce Langridge has been hired as a Project Manager, Brock Piglia is Director of Marketing, and Terry Parker is a Project Engineer.

John Donahue, President and CEO of DonahueFavret Contractors, said, “Our company continues to grow, and we are delighted to add Pierce, Brock and Terry to our team. They each bring valuable expertise to our team, which will enhance our ability to serve our clients.”

Pierce Langridge brings 10 years of project management experience to DonahueFavret. After graduating from Louisiana State University in 2011 with a degree in Construction Management and minors in Business Administration and Technical Sales, Pierce began his career in Baton Rouge, working on construction projects for such clients as Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge General, and LSU. In 2018 Pierce moved to the New Orleans market, where he has managed new construction and historical renovation projects throughout the area.

Brock Piglia joins DonahueFavret Contractors as Director of Marketing. He brings with him more than a decade of experience in the architecture and construction industry. Having earned a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from Louisiana State University in 2008, he practiced as a planner and urban designer in St. Louis, MO before earning a Master of Business Administration in 2012. His understanding of the built environment and experience in creative marketing for the design profession will help DonahueFavret advance its strategic goals. Brock is a board member of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, and serves on GNO, Inc.’s NextGen Council.

For over 26 years, Terry Parker created a niche as an office manager, finance manager and the head Project Administrator at a New Orleans architecture firm. She has a diverse range of experience on a variety of projects and is instrumental in working with numerous state and local regulatory agencies, most notably the State Fire Marshal. Terry’s construction administrative experience has been pivotal on many projects, including commercial work such as the Charity Hospital Redevelopment, Astor Crowne Plaza, New Orleans Fairgrounds and Second Line Stages. Terry was also a vital contributor to projects like New Orleans City Park and Tad Gormley Stadium.

For more information about DonahueFavret Contractors, visit DonahueFavret.com.