Dolliole Elected to Airports Council Board of Directors

WASHINGTON – Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, has been elected to the board of directors for Airports Council International – North America, the trade association representing airports in the United States and Canada. Because he was elected to fill an unexpired term, he will be joining the board immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the board,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “With a track record of proven leadership and excellence, he is a strong addition to our industry leadership. As airports continue to work towards our new normal, we look forward to working with Kevin to advance airport priorities and navigate these times.”

“I am truly honored to be elected to ACI-NA’s Board of Directors,” said Dolliole. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve on the board of such an esteemed organization in the aviation industry—especially during a time when this industry is facing such unprecedented challenges.”

As the director of aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Dolliole manages operational, organizational and development initiatives including the new $1 billion airport terminal, which was unveiled last year. With more than 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, Dolliole has previously worked as director of airports at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and aviation director at San Antonio International Airport. He was recently named Biz New Orleans magazine’s 2019 CEO of the Year for his role as a transformative leader who is changing the business landscape of the Greater New Orleans region.

