Dollar Store Workers to Protest for Safety, Higher Wages

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Dollar store workers from New Orleans and Baton Rouge will gather for a second line and protest to raise awareness of their fight for safer workplaces and just wages. The event is being organized by members of Step Up Louisiana, a community organization that says it’s acting in response to “months of inaction” from dollar store chain leadership since workers unveiled a list of safety demands at a December protest in the wake of violent incidents in area stores.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Dollar General, 11020 Morrison Road.

Dollar store workers are calling for changes to staffing policies, improved infrastructure, updated safety codes and increased wages.

“We need more infrastructure [for safety]. We need to be able to see who’s coming in and out the store,” said Shawn Byrd, a Family Dollar cashier who tended to a gunshot wound victim at the Almonaster Avenue location last fall. “We need more staffing, safe staffing. When I’m here, there’s only two people there at night. We also need a right to heal, a right to heal from mental and physical stress that happens inside the workplace.”

The second line will begin at the Dollar General at 11020 Morrison Road and end at the Dollar Tree at 11701 Morrison Road. Local dollar store workers, campaign leaders, and community leaders will speak at the rally.