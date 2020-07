DMG Design+Build continues to prioritize innovation and leadership during these unprecedented times by introducing 11 Semi-Custom Value Home Designs. In addition to being a recognized leader in Design+Build custom homes and remodels we have created a library of home designs perfect for investors and first-time homebuyers. Save time and money by choosing a semicustom home for your next build. DMG is Building Better.

(504) 275-6664 • DMGnola.com