A local, award-winning General Contractor, DMG Design+Build offers a streamlined designbuild process, where designers and builders work together under one agreement to deliver a client experience that comes with less owner responsibility, seamless collaboration, fewer change orders, faster construction, more affordable projects, and better results. The company’s core values are accountability, teamwork, and communication— by prioritizing communication with each client, the company ensures they meet both the client’s timeline and expectations.

“One of the tools we use to accomplish successful communication is our cloud-based portal,” says Ryan McCroskey, CEO. “This portal is utilized throughout the entire project and provides transparency between the client and DMG Design+Build with milestone logs during development of the project and daily logs once

production is underway,” he says. With 24/7 online access, the portal allows clients the convenience of monitoring the project and seeing their vision come to life every step of the way.

This year, the challenges of the pandemic created an urgent need for homeowners to re-examine the function of their homes, especially with regard to technology, flexibility, and comfort. According to McCroskey, DMG Design+Build is able to assist in designing and delivering a home that best suits their needs.

“We are committed to doing more than completing quality projects—we strive to build relationships and communities,” he says. “Every project we take on receives the highest level of experience, professionalism, and superior craftsmanship.”

2345 Metairie Road • Metairie

504-275-6664 • DMGnola.com