Dixie Brewing Scheduled to Open Jan. 25

NEW ORLEANS – When Dixie Brewing Company opens its doors to the public on Saturday, Jan. 25, it will end a 14-year local production hiatus that began when the brewery was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. The new location (3501 Jourdan Road) was selected specifically due to its proximity to downtown New Orleans (eight minutes from the French Quarter), ease of logistics, and its capacity to brew and package nearly 100,000 barrels annually.

“Our goal was to take advantage of this opportunity zone and create a business that would serve as a catalyst for tourism and local jobs, so that this area can once again become a thriving community,” said Owner Gayle Benson. “This project is a long-term investment in an area that traditionally has not benefitted to the same extent as others. We have worked diligently with city leaders, specifically Mayor Cantrell and Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen on the economic development of the surrounding community to attract, retain and grow business in New Orleans East.”

The return of Dixie Beer and its brewing facility is part of a long-term, multimillion-dollar project along the Industrial Canal in New Orleans East intended to spur job growth, entice additional private investment to the area and become a stimulus for overall growth in New Orleans East.

“Not only is this be a tremendous investment in New Orleans East, but it will also serve as a tourist destination as well as a great place for locals to visit to enjoy the rich history of Dixie Beer, and the beautiful family-oriented surroundings around the brewery property,” said Benson.

The kid and canine-friendly brewery offers guests many options to stay entertained including both guided and self-guided tours, a museum, taproom, beer tastings, outdoor beer garden, bocce ball courts, walking path and a full-service kitchen. It also houses private event space available for booking.

Dixie will officially open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 25. Hours of operation following the opening will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Dixie is proud to collaborate with award-winning chef Micah Martello of Fete au Fete Streatery, which has popular locations at Pythian Market and St. Roch Market. The menu will include innovative Cajun Creole food options such as the original crawfish poutine (featured in Rachel Ray magazine and Plate magazine), a Cajun Cubano sandwich, “trash grits” and “gumbo ya-ya.”

“We are so excited to bring full production back to New Orleans for the first time in 15 years. Dixie Beer is once again being made locally with the freshest ingredients, in a state-of-the art manufacturing facility, and most importantly we are creating solid local jobs,” said Dixie Beer General Manger Jim Birch. “We are hyper-focused on quality, consistency – and now innovation.”

The brewery will boast several new beers to try in addition to the flagship Dixie, Dixie Light and Blackened Voodoo brand. There will be three new IPAs, a coffee and chicory stout and a raspberry white ale.

To celebrate the opening, Dixie is giving away a VIP Brewery Experience to a lucky winner and five friends. The prize will include a private tour with Dixie’s brew master, complimentary lunch from Fete au Fete, free custom sample boardsband a $200 gift card to Dixie’s on-premise merchandise store. Must be 21 to win.

For official rules and to register for the contest, visit DixieBeer.com.





