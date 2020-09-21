Dixie Beer: Send New Name Ideas Before Sept. 25

NEW ORLEANS – Dixie Beer, the century-old New Orleans brewery, said it will debut a new name in 2021 to embrace a “more inclusive, culturally aware and socially conscious future.” The iconic brewery, purchased in 2017 by Saints owner Gayle Benson, is enlisting the public’s help in its renaming efforts. Anyone with an interest may suggest a new name via an online form on the Dixie Beer website. The deadline is Friday, Sept. 25.

“Community is at the heart of why we do what we do, and we thrive on the idea of our beer bringing people together. Our name must speak to the diversity of the city we call home as we encourage unity and inclusivity in New Orleans and across the country,” said Jim Birch, general manager of Dixie Brewery in a release. “When we restored brewing production in 2019, we wanted to speak to the resiliency of New Orleans. This year, we can speak to that resiliency even further, and we’re thrilled to welcome everyone to the table in our endeavor to rename Dixie.”

Dixie Beer, which debuted a new 85,000-square-foot brewery in New Orleans East in January, decided to rebrand in June, during the ongoing national conversations about systemic racism and social justice issues. The word ‘dixie’ has long been associated with a romanticized portrayal of the slavery-era South and recently has been under scrutiny along with the Confederate Flag and other associated symbols. The brewery said it aims to announce a new name next month with a new brand rollout set for Mardi Gras 2021.

Click here to learn more about Dixie Beer’s decision to rebrand.