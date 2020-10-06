‘Dive Bar’ LOCAL 718 to Open at Former Location of Johnny White’s

NEW ORLEANS – LOCAL 718, a “5-Star dive bar and restaurant concept” from The Little Easy owner Brian Mullin, is slated to open on Oct. 31 at 718 Bourbon Street, the former site of Johnny White’s Corner Bar and Hole in the Wall.

“LOCAL 718 is going to be a home for people who live in the Quarter and for people who visit the Quarter,” said Mullin. “We will be paying homage to the legacy of Johnny White’s and its French Quarter history, while offering a new exciting menu of food, drinks, music and events to attract those who are visiting New Orleans.”

The menu at LOCAL 718 draws on Mullin’s New Jersey roots while recognizing the restaurant’s Bourbon Street location. Featured alongside Cajun favorites like red beans and riced, gumbo and jambalaya will be East Coast favorites like sliders, hot dogs, and New Jersey’s famous French fries – topped with roast beef debris and cheese. LOCAL 718 also plans to boil crawfish in season, and will serve a variety of local and regional beers on tap, in bottles and cans.

“This is the food of my youth paired with the food of my adopted home,” said Mullin. “What’s a better meal than a bowl of gumbo, a plate of sliders and fries, with a cold beer in hand and the Saints game playing on every television?”

In addition to Saints and LSU football, LOCAL 718 plans to keep the energy level up by featuring local DJs spinning four nights a week, while importing The Little Easy crowd favorites comedy bingo and trivia night. And once COVID-19 restrictions ease up, expect LOCAL 718 to host weekly live music and stand-up comedy.