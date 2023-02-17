Disney Magic Sets Sail from New Orleans

Photo by Matt Stroshane

NEW ORLEANS — On Feb. 18, the Disney Magic is embarking for the first time from New Orleans. The cruise ship is scheduled for 12 cruises, including four-, five- and six-night Western Caribbean sailings continuing through through April 10. Destinations include Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Disney Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas.

A Disney spokesperson said guests will “enjoy all the fun and relaxation of a tropical Disney cruise vacation, from world-class entertainment and themed dining for families to dedicated spaces for guests of all ages.”

To learn more, visit disneycruise.com.