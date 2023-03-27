Disney Cruise Line Donates Movie Theater to Children’s Hospital

Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Disney Cruise Line and the nonprofit Starlight Children’s Foundation visited Children’s Hospital New Orleans on March 23 to celebrate the arrival of a new mobile movie theater and distribute Disney-themed toys, games and Starlight Hospital Wear. Captain Minnie Mouse along with DCL cast and crew members added to the fun, including a special preview of Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto.

“Disney sets the gold standard for creating an extraordinary experience, and we could not be more excited to bring that same standard inside the walls of our hospital to deliver moments of joy and fun to our patients and their families while receiving care in the hospital,” said Lou Fragoso, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Disney Cruise Line and Starlight Children’s Foundation in making the mobile movie theater possible.”

Disney’s legacy was built on support for kids and families, and this donation is part of a global commitment to help reimagine the patient experience in children’s hospitals.

“A hospital stay can be stressful for children and their loved ones. That’s why Disney Cruise Line is proud to participate in this initiative to bring joy to children and families,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager for Disney Cruise Line. “We love sailing from the Port of New Orleans and look forward to strengthening our connection to this community. We welcome the opportunity to spread the magic of Disney here, especially when that magic can brighten the day of a child going through a difficult time.”

The mobile movie theater offers patients and their families a place to create moments of joy and comfort while enjoying new releases and beloved classics through complimentary Disney+ access and Disney Movie Moments. The design of Disney’s mobile movie theaters is inspired by the cinema on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Resort in California.

Mobile theaters are proven to be versatile and straightforward to implement in a hospital setting. Easily moved throughout the hospital and compact enough to be stored away when not in use, the theaters help the hospital’s child life teams bring flexible entertainment and engagement opportunities to patients and their families.

In total, DCL is delivering five mobile movie theaters to children’s hospitals in port communities across the United States. In addition to Children’s Hospital New Orleans, DCL is delivering mobile theaters and more to children’s hospitals in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Fla., Galveston, Tex., and San Diego, Calif. Disney has additional deliveries to children’s care centers planned across the world in the coming months.

The mobile movie theater initiative continues Disney’s collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation to bring the positive power of Disney stories to children’s hospitals, including Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Through this collaboration, children’s hospitals nationwide receive Disney-themed Starlight Hospital Wear, Disney care packages as well as toys and games. Used as engagement tools by child life specialists, these programs help young patients get through the stress of medical procedures and hospitalization.

“We’re honored and grateful to have a longstanding relationship with Disney in helping us achieve our mission of delivering happiness to seriously ill kids and their families,” said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation. “Together for over 20 years, we’ve been transforming the hospital experience through programs like Disney-themed Hospital Wear and toy deliveries that comfort young patients coping with illnesses.”