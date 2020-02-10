Disney Cruise Line Debuts in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – On Feb. 7, the Disney Cruise Line embarked on its first-ever cruise from New Orleans.
Through March 6, the Disney Wonder will set sail a total of six times on cruises that will visit the Bahamas, various Caribbean islands, Disney’s private island Castaway Key and a trip to the Panama Canal.
The ship has received a makeover that pays tribute to the Crescent City and characters from the 2009 Disney film The Princess and the Frog, which was set in New Orleans.
There’s a nod to New Orleans dining and entertainment at Tiana’s Place restaurant and a menu that draws inspiration from the flavors and ingredients of the Louisiana bayou. In the French Quarter Lounge, guests will hear live jazz music and sip a New Orleans-themed specialty drink. Around the ship, family activities, trivia, workshops, crafts and music will be inspired by south Louisiana.
Disney Cruise Line is planning a return to New Orleans in 2021.