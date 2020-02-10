Disney Cruise Line Debuts in New Orleans

Actors portraying the Disney characters Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen joined members of the Treme Brass Band at an event celebrating the Disney Wonder cruise ship in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – On Feb. 7, the Disney Cruise Line embarked on its first-ever cruise from New Orleans.

Through March 6, the Disney Wonder will set sail a total of six times on cruises that will visit the Bahamas, various Caribbean islands, Disney’s private island Castaway Key and a trip to the Panama Canal.

The ship has received a makeover that pays tribute to the Crescent City and characters from the 2009 Disney film The Princess and the Frog, which was set in New Orleans.

There’s a nod to New Orleans dining and entertainment at Tiana’s Place restaurant and a menu that draws inspiration from the flavors and ingredients of the Louisiana bayou. In the French Quarter Lounge, guests will hear live jazz music and sip a New Orleans-themed specialty drink. Around the ship, family activities, trivia, workshops, crafts and music will be inspired by south Louisiana.

Disney Cruise Line is planning a return to New Orleans in 2021.

Get more information.





Comments

comments