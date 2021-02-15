Discuss.io Promotes Jim Longo

NEW ORLEANS – Discuss.io, an enterprise-level smart video platform, has announced the promotion of Jim Longo to its executive team. Longo, the co-founder and former SVP of sales and research solutions, has been promoted to chief strategy officer. He is based in New Orleans.

In his new role, Jim will help ensure that Discuss.io raises the awareness of the value of insights to entire enterprise organizations and helps its customers create a process that scales qualitative research.