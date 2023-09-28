Discount Retailer Burlington Stores Opens Oct. 6 on Veterans

Photo courtesy of Burlington Stores

METAIRIE, La. – Burlington Stores, a national discount retailer, is opening a new location on Oct. 6 at 2840 Veterans Boulevard. There will be special deals and gifts throughout the opening weekend.

This will be the eighth Louisiana location of a store that promises deep discounts on brand-name apparel, footwear, home décor and other items.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities low prices for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, Burlington CEO. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Metairie. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

Headquartered in New Jersey, Burlington claimed Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion. It’s a Fortune 500 company, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The company operates more than 900 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico.

Burlington said it supports a variety of philanthropic initiatives. The retailer will be donating $5,000 to a greater New Orleans school through its partnership with the national non-profit organization AdoptAClassroom.org.

Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For hiring information, visit BurlingtonStores.jobs.