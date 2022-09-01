Director’s Log

The food we eat, the furniture we use, the shoes on our feet, the fuel in our cars – there’s no way around it; it all comes through a port. That is exactly what is happening everyday at the port on the river in your region. The work done there is quite literally feeding and fueling the nation and the world.

As America’s leading grain exporter, 60 percent of the nation’s grain comes right through the Port of South Louisiana. The importance of that statistic cannot be understated. With conflict in Russia and Ukraine, the world is facing a grain shortage that could affect nearly 400 million people. Farmers and industry are coming up with new technology and solutions every day to address this crisis, and the Port of South Louisiana is ground zero for that movement.

Greenfield Louisiana plans to construct a state-of the-art export grain terminal which will move 11.0+ million metric tons annually of U.S. grown agriculture products. It is important to note that, given the safety protocols and technology innovations that Greenfield Louisiana have designed into the facility and will implement for construction and operations, there will be minimal environmental impacts resulting from the construction of the terminal. An added value to the project will be significant direct economic benefit to the region, including 200 safe, high-paying jobs with salaries up to two times the national average and three times that of the state of Louisiana. This will prove to attract young residents back to the area to build a good life for their families for generations to come as well as provide opportunity for current residents of the area.

With over 26 million tons of crude oil imports per year, three major oil refineries, and 11 petrochemical manufacturing facilities, the Port of South Louisiana has been ranked the second-largest energy transfer port in the nation. Getting that fuel from the Port to consumers is especially vital right now. That’s why important projects such as the recent construction of a six-track rail yard adjacent to Dow Chemical in St. Charles Parish make that transfer even more efficient. The Port also recognizes the energy transition that is happening globally. Along with major investments in renewable energy that are being made at facilities throughout the River Parishes, the Port of South Louisiana has partnered with Greater New Orleans, Inc. to secure funding for refueling stations for low-carbon emission, hydrogen-based methanol-fueled vessels. These will be the first of their kind in the nation.

At The Port of South Louisiana, we continue to proactively assess market trends and how to best meet the needs of our region before they happen. We will “Be Ready” so we never have to “Get Ready.”

Paul Matthews

Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Burks

CHAIRMAN

Judy B. Songy

VICE CHAIRWOMAN

Robbie Leblanc

TREASURER

Stanley Bazile

SECRETARY

Whitney Hickerson

VICE PRESIDENT

Louis Joseph

VICE PRESIDENT

Katie Klibert

VICE PRESIDENT

P. Joey Murray, III

VICE PRESIDENT

D. Paul Robichaux

VICE PRESIDENT