Director’s Log

While much has changed since the Port of South Louisiana was founded in 1960, so much has stayed the same, too. The Port is still a prime economic engine for business and commerce in its tri-parish jurisdiction, and it continues to serve as one of the country’s premier gateways for both imports and exports. Ever-expanding operations consistently establish the Port as the largest district for tonnage in the nation, accounting for 15% and 57% of total U.S. and Louisiana exports, respectively.

2020 should have been the year that saw a community-wide celebration of the Port of South Louisiana’s 60th anniversary, but while the planned fireworks and riverside gatherings were displaced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important not to let this milestone go by unrecognized.

This issue of Port Log is both a look back at the tremendous strides already made and a celebration of the leaders who made it possible. From the purchase, renovation and expansion of the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal to the revitalization of the Executive Regional Airport, the Port’s history is one decorated with ambition, determination, and perseverance, all in the name of improving the quality of life and breadth of opportunity in the River Region.

We are so proud of how far we have come as a Port, as a commission and as a district. We look forward to continuing our service to the community and being even better in 60 more years.

