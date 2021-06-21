Diners Get Deals During ‘Restaurant Week New Orleans’
METAIRIE — The Louisiana Restaurant Association’s Greater New Orleans Chapter, in partnership with New Orleans & Company, will host the 11th annual Restaurant Week New Orleans from June 21 to June 27. Tabasco, Louisiana Seafood and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are sponsors.
During this weeklong celebration of New Orleans cuisine, participating restaurants in the New Orleans metro area will offer special pre-fixe menus including a two-course lunch for $25 or less and a three-course dinner or brunch for $45 or less. Many establishments are continuing to embrace the takeout trend brought on by the pandemic and offering a to-go option.
Restaurant Week is a welcomed event for many business owners. While the industry may not be 100 percent back to normal, restaurants want diners to know they are open for business and thankful for the community’s support. The timing of this year’s event is fortuitous given that the city has eased many restrictions and lifted its city-wide mask mandate for those who are vaccinated.
“People are returning to our beloved restaurants with confidence in the industry,” said LRA President and CEO Stan Harris. “Some people haven’t visited our restaurants in over a year, and now, as more people are getting vaccinated, they’ll hopefully feel a little more comfortable dining out in one of our world famous establishments.”
There’s a diverse lineup of participating restaurants ranging from fine-dining establishments to neighborhood favorites. Discover new places or try something new at a trusty staple from nearly 70 restaurants registered to participate to date:
- Annunciation Restaurant
- Arnaud’s Restaurant
- Bayou Bar
- Boucherie
- Bourbon House
- The Bower
- Brennan’s Restaurant
- Briquette
- Bywater Brew Pub
- Café Degas
- Café NOMA
- Cavan
- Charlie’s Steak House
- Cho Thai
- Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering
- Commander’s Palace
- The Commissary
- Copeland’s of New Orleans – Harvey
- Copeland’s of New Orleans – Kenner
- Copper Vine
- Costera
- Court of Two Sisters
- Criollo Restaurant
- Deanie’s Seafood Kitchen
- Desire Oyster Bar
- Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
- Domenica
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
- Galatoire’s Restaurant
- GW Fins
- Homegrown Pizza
- Josephine Estelle
- Justine
- Katie’s Restaurant & Bar
- La Petite Grocery
- Liuzza’s Restaurant & Bar
- Luke
- Mr. B’s Bistro
- Muriel’s Jackson Square
- Napoleon House
- Oceana Grill
- Olde Nola Cookery
- Palace Café
- Patois
- The Pelican Club
- Porter and Luke’s Restaurant
- Ralph’s on the Park
- Red Fish Grill
- Red Gravy
- Restaurant R’evolution
- Rib Room
- Sala
- Seaworthy
- Shaya
- Sylvain
- Tableau
- Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco
- Tony Mandina’s
- Toups’ Meatery
- Tujague’s Restaurant
- Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Covington
- Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Harvey
- Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Kenner
- Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Metairie
- Zea Rotisserie & Bar – New Orleans
- Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Harahan
This year’s sponsors include Tabasco, Louisiana Seafood and the Louisiana Office of Tourism Community Coffee and Louisiana Lottery.
To browse participating restaurants’ menus, visit www.restaurantweekneworleans.com.