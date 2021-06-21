Diners Get Deals During ‘Restaurant Week New Orleans’

Photo courtesy of Copper Vine (Facebook)

METAIRIE — The Louisiana Restaurant Association’s Greater New Orleans Chapter, in partnership with New Orleans & Company, will host the 11th annual Restaurant Week New Orleans from June 21 to June 27. Tabasco, Louisiana Seafood and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are sponsors.

During this weeklong celebration of New Orleans cuisine, participating restaurants in the New Orleans metro area will offer special pre-fixe menus including a two-course lunch for $25 or less and a three-course dinner or brunch for $45 or less. Many establishments are continuing to embrace the takeout trend brought on by the pandemic and offering a to-go option.

Restaurant Week is a welcomed event for many business owners. While the industry may not be 100 percent back to normal, restaurants want diners to know they are open for business and thankful for the community’s support. The timing of this year’s event is fortuitous given that the city has eased many restrictions and lifted its city-wide mask mandate for those who are vaccinated.

“People are returning to our beloved restaurants with confidence in the industry,” said LRA President and CEO Stan Harris. “Some people haven’t visited our restaurants in over a year, and now, as more people are getting vaccinated, they’ll hopefully feel a little more comfortable dining out in one of our world famous establishments.”

There’s a diverse lineup of participating restaurants ranging from fine-dining establishments to neighborhood favorites. Discover new places or try something new at a trusty staple from nearly 70 restaurants registered to participate to date:

Annunciation Restaurant

Arnaud’s Restaurant

Bayou Bar

Boucherie

Bourbon House

The Bower

Brennan’s Restaurant

Briquette

Bywater Brew Pub

Café Degas

Café NOMA

Cavan

Charlie’s Steak House

Cho Thai

Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering

Commander’s Palace

The Commissary

Copeland’s of New Orleans – Harvey

Copeland’s of New Orleans – Kenner

Copper Vine

Costera

Court of Two Sisters

Criollo Restaurant

Deanie’s Seafood Kitchen

Desire Oyster Bar

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

Domenica

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Galatoire’s Restaurant

GW Fins

Homegrown Pizza

Josephine Estelle

Justine

Katie’s Restaurant & Bar

La Petite Grocery

Liuzza’s Restaurant & Bar

Luke

Mr. B’s Bistro

Muriel’s Jackson Square

Napoleon House

Oceana Grill

Olde Nola Cookery

Palace Café

Patois

The Pelican Club

Porter and Luke’s Restaurant

Ralph’s on the Park

Red Fish Grill

Red Gravy

Restaurant R’evolution

Rib Room

Sala

Seaworthy

Shaya

Sylvain

Tableau

Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco

Tony Mandina’s

Toups’ Meatery

Tujague’s Restaurant

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Covington

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Harvey

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Kenner

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Metairie

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – New Orleans

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Harahan

This year’s sponsors include Tabasco, Louisiana Seafood and the Louisiana Office of Tourism Community Coffee and Louisiana Lottery.

To browse participating restaurants’ menus, visit www.restaurantweekneworleans.com.