Dillard University Joins Google’s HBCU Career Readiness Program

Public Health major Colby Crain works in Dillard's library. (Photo: Sabree Hill/Dillard University)

NEW ORLEANS — From Dillard University:

Dillard announced its participation in the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program. The initiative helps Black college students at over 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops. Through a $3 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the program will train 100,000 Black college students by 2025.

“One of the national priorities in the United States of America is to produce more graduates with technological skill sets, partnering with Google in the Grow with Google Career Readiness Initiative will ensure that our students develop the digital skills required for the 21st-century workforce,” said Dennis Sigur, Dillard computer science instructor.

TMCF—the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community—has a track record of successfully connecting HBCU students with scholarships, training and jobs as they navigate college and careers. Its long history of on-the-ground work ensures the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program is tailored to meet student needs.

“A central part of the mission of TMCF is to prepare the next generation of workforce talent. Our partnership with Google enables this mission and ensures students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities are positioned to compete for meaningful careers,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Started in 2020, the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program provides HBCU career centers with funding and a semester-long in-person and online digital skills program. The program combines existing Grow with Google workshops with custom job seeker content for Black students, including design thinking, project management, and professional brand building. TMCF, which contributes to the program’s design, works with HBCU career centers to onboard the program.

Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program builds on Google’s ongoing investments in HBCU students and commitment to creating pathways to tech. The company also recently announced a $6 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Negro College Fund (UNCF), building on the momentum of their $50 million grant to 10 HBCUs in 2021. Since 2013, the Google In Residence program has placed Google software engineers at HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) as faculty. The company also hosts Tech Exchange, a virtual student exchange program that teaches HBCU and HSU students applied computer science course.

“Every student should have the opportunity to learn digital skills for today’s in-demand jobs,” said Tia McLaurin, Community Engagement Manager, Google. “We’re proud to work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to bring the Grow with Google Career Readiness Program to Dillard University to help more students prepare for the workforce and thrive as they start their careers.”