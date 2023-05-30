Dillard University Announces Ben Austin as New Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Business and Finance

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – President Rochelle L. Ford announced the appointment of Ben Austin as Dillard University’s new chief financial officer (CFO) and vice president for business and finance, effective May 31. As CFO, Ben will report directly to the president and be responsible for the supervision of all personnel and functions within the Office of Business & Finance.

“I trust that Ben will be an excellent addition to the University as we work to finance our future, fortify our faculty and staff and build facilities to withstand the forecast,” said President Ford. “His experience in budgeting and strategic planning will be beneficial as we focus on building healthy, safe and innovative communities.”

Austin is a strategic and analytical business leader having served in CFO roles for over 15 years in hospitals, healthcare consulting and real estate development. He brings a strong track record of delivering transformative change to organizations by leveraging technology to drive automation, lowering costs, and improving infrastructure. Prior to his appointment at Dillard, Ben served as CFO of Caminar, a large behavioral health agency operating across northern California.

“I am excited to join Dillard University as its new CFO and to be a part of its commitment to cultivating leaders who think, communicate, and act with precision, ethics, and courage. With such a strong legacy, Dillard has a unique opportunity to shape the future by empowering students with the knowledge and skills they need to make a positive impact in the world,” said Austin. “I am committed to working with the talented faculty, staff, and students of Dillard to ensure that the University continues to grow and thrive.”

In addition to his extensive industry experience, Austin has published in the Management Research Review and has presented at the American Society of Business and Behavioral Sciences Conference, where he was awarded Best Track Paper for Management.

Austin recently completed coursework for his doctor of business administration at Saint Ambrose University. He is currently working on his dissertation, and will graduate in spring of 2024. He earned his master of business administration in finance from California State University, and his bachelor of arts in business administration from Southwestern University. He also holds affiliations and board memberships with American College of Healthcare Executives, Healthcare Financial Management Association, Charter for Compassion and KIPP Bridge Charter School.