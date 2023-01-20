Dillard to Install Dr. Rochelle Ford as 8th President

NEW ORLEANS — Dillard University will officially install Dr. Rochelle L. Ford as its eighth president during a Jan. 27-29 Inauguration Weekend celebration.

Ford has said her vision is to improve campus facilities, enhance faculty and staff recruitment and retention, and bolster fundraisers to support student degree completion. She is also seeking to leverage Dillard’s academic programs and centers to address health disparities.

Ford, who has been on the job since the middle of 2022, previously served as the dean of the School of Communications at Elon University.

In 2021, the Arthur W. Page Society presented Ford with the Distinguished Service Award for her service to the public relations profession and her commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the field in 2021. ColorCOMM listed her as one of 28 Most Influential Black Females in Communications. In 2019, Ford received the Public Relations Society of America’s Outstanding Educator Award; and, in 2018, she was inducted into the PRWeek Hall of Fame. She has been a member of the boards of PRSA, the PRSA Foundation and the American Advertising Federation’s Mosaic Center.

On Jan. 19, Ford participated in the New Orleans Economic Outlook Summit 2023.

The event consisted of a panel of area business leaders who discussed trends in tourism, banking, trade, energy and other key industries. The aim of the summit was to provide information that will give business leaders and the public a big-picture understanding of the southeast Louisiana economy.

“I am both humbled and honored to have served as a panelist to represent the staff, faculty, students, and alumni of Dillard University, as well as members of the greater New Orleans community,” she said. “‘Activating our Commitment’ is the theme of my presidency. We are laser focused on building facilities to withstand the forecast, fortifying faculty and staff and increasing our finances. Thus, creating an environment where we can cultivate leaders who live ethically and can contribute to key industries that will make the economy a better place.”