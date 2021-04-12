Dillard Programs Earn High Marks from Study.com

NEW ORLEANS – Two of Dillard University’s academic programs have been named top programs by online learning platform Study.com. The University’s biology program ranked ninth and the film studies program ranked 13th in their categories based on “academic and career resources, the quality of education, faculty and more.”

In 2019, Dillard’s biology program was awarded the Delta Sigma Theta Distinguished Professor Endowed Chair to support research on childhood obesity in African American communities. Dr. Ruby Broadway, the honoree and biology professor, also manages the Deeper Student Learning Program to support Dillard’s rising biology juniors in their studies. Dillard Biology also has dual degree agreements with the Boston University College of Medicine, the New York College of Podiatric Medicine and Texas Chiropractic College.

Dillard’s is a popular program with a waiting list according to Keith Morris, program coordinator and associate professor. The program boasts its ability to provide students with internships and professional work opportunities on sets for feature films and television shows.

The University has also earned high rankings from other sources. In their 2021 rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked Dillard 16th among its Top Performers on Social Mobility and 22nd among Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Intelligent.com’s 2021 ranking for small business management degree programs placed Dillard at 29th. Learn.org ranked Dillard 24th in communications bachelor’s degree programs in 2020.

Find out more about Dillard Biology at www.dillard.edu/biology and more about Dillard Film at www.dillard.edu/film.