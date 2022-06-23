Dillard Will Offer Master of Science in Nursing

NEW ORLEANS — Dillard has announced plans to offer a Master of Science in Nursing in its College of Nursing. The degree will be offered in the fall 2023 semester pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Once approved, the MSN will be the first master’s degree in Dillard’s 153 year history.

Dr. Yolanda W. Page, vice president for academic affairs, said it is apropos that the nursing program is home to the University’s first master’s degree.

“Our nursing program is our historical program; it is the program that is most synonymous with Dillard,” she said. “When I returned to Dillard in 2013, the nursing program was struggling. Now, nine years later, we are poised to offer a master’s degree in nursing.”

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing reports the need for registered nurses will increase to 1.1 million in 2025 with a growth rate of 7% until 2029, however, Dillard also recognizes the need for nurse educators and administrators.

“Directly aligned with the demand for more nurses is also the demand for nurse educators to prepare future nurses and nursing administrators to manage and lead staff nurses in their various roles and settings,” said Dr. Sharon Hutchinson, dean of Dillard’s College of Nursing. “This is an exciting time to enter the arena of graduate nursing education and produce graduates who will prepare future nurses, impact healthcare outcomes for consumers of health, and address health disparities for diverse peoples and communities.”

The MSN will be a 12-course, 36-39 credit hour hybrid degree program designed to be completed in four consecutive semesters for full time students; and six semesters for part time students. As part of the approval process, Dillard will request a level change according to the SACSCOC and ACEN process for establishing graduate programs.