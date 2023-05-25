DeViney Appointed Executive Director of Jefferson Performing Arts Society

METAIRIE, La. — From the Jefferson Performing Arts Society (via the New Orleans Agenda):

JPAS has announced the appointment of Robert DeViney as its new executive director. He joins the organization after serving as the chief operating officer of New Orleans City Park, where he played a role in the growth of the park for almost 23 years.

Throughout his career, DeViney has demonstrated a deep passion for this community. His extensive background in operations, strategic planning, and fundraising will be invaluable in advancing JPAS’s mission to provide accessible and diverse performing arts experiences to the Jefferson Parish community and beyond.

DeViney will oversee the organization’s day-to-day operations, strategic initiatives, and community partnerships. He will work closely with the board of directors, staff, and artists to further enhance the quality and accessibility of JPAS performances, education programs and community outreach efforts.

“I am honored and thrilled to join the Jefferson Performing Arts Society as its executive director,” said Robert DeViney. “JPAS has a rich history of bringing exceptional performing arts experiences to the community, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the talented team to expand the reach and impact of our programs. Together, we will continue to enrich the cultural landscape of Jefferson Parish and inspire audiences through the power of the performing arts.”

Maestro Dennis Assaf said, “As founding Artistic Director, I am particularly excited and pleased to welcome Rob as Executive Director to JPAS. I have a long history with the DeViney family as Rob’s father, former Jefferson Parish Councilman Bob DeViney, was the first elected official to support our fledgling organization way back in 1978. And his support only strengthened until his untimely death in 2011. Rob and his wife Allison are devoted JPAS parents who have supported our youth programs by enrolling their son Garrett in our JPAS Theatre Kids! program. As a particular point of pride and fitting irony, in August of 2015, JPAS produced the very first Broadway musical in the new Jefferson Performing Arts Center, Beauty and The Beast, Jr., and Councilman DeViney’s grandson played the Beast! How is that for beautiful Karma? Welcome aboard Robby.”

DeViney’s appointment comes at an exciting time for JPAS, as the organization continues to grow its artistic programming and engage a diverse range of audiences. His leadership and vision will contribute to strengthening JPAS’s position as a premier performing arts institution in the Gulf South region.

DeViney is also the co-captain of the Krewe of Argus.