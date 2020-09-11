Developers Complete ‘The Collins’ Apartments in Covington

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –Dobbins Group LLC, a national multi-family real estate investment firm, along with general contractor Capstone Building Corp. announced the completion of a $43 million luxury apartment development, The Collins, in Covington.

The developers said The Collins is an upscale 346,539-square-foot, 272-unit, apartment community that offers two-story apartment homes with ground-floor private entries, a direct-entry garage, and a private patio or balcony. All apartments feature a top-of-the-line kitchen with a large island, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Unit prices range from $995 to $2,000 per month.

“We are very proud to announce the completion of this project and to bring a new apartment-style of living to the metro New Orleans community,” states David Ball, principal at Dobbins Group. “This property features modern top-of-the-line amenities and strikes the perfect balance between luxury and ease. The Collins fills a void in the area for those looking for a modern, upscale apartment that’s conveniently located to running trails and the historic downtown Covington area.”

The property also features:

Gated community

Clubhouse

Dual-zoned pool with water bridge

24-hour athletic center

Pet grooming spa

Car washing station

Outdoor kitchen with dining pavilion

Poolside fire lounge

Outdoor gaming area

“We are always appreciative of the support and trust from Dobbins Group and are proud to have played a role in another one of their outstanding developments” states Jay Chapman, owner and CEO of Capstone Building Corp. “Along with Dobbins Group, we are pleased to announce the completion of this impressive development.”

Dobbins Group served as the lead developer on the project with Capstone Building Corp. serving as the general contractor and Humphreys & Partners Architects LLC as the architect. The Collins is located at 1612 Versailles Business Parkway in Covington.