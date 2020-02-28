Developers Break Ground at Site of Treme Apartments

NEW ORLEANS – This week, the Housing Authority of New Orleans, City of New Orleans and St. Louis, Mo.-based developer McCormack Baron Salazar commemorated the start of construction on the future site of the City Square 162 community. Construction officially began in January on the multi-family building, located on the property of the former Winn-Dixie grocery store on St. Louis Street in Treme, as a part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development $30.5 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.

According to a press release, the City Square 162 development will include 76 one- and two-bedroom units, which will include 15 public housing and 15 voucher-assisted (Section 8) apartments subsidized by HUD. The remaining 46 apartments will be rented at market rate. The units will be built to “enterprise green communities” standards and include storm-resilient engineering. All units will contain energy-efficient appliances and will be pre-wired with high-speed internet and cable access. The community will also have an integrated leasing and management space, a fitness facility, a business/technology center and multi-purpose meeting rooms.

“Breaking ground at the future site of City Square 162 marks the beginning of change and opportunity when it comes to quality, affordable housing in New Orleans,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “New Orleans is facing an affordability crisis that is impacting the very fabric of our community, people are being priced out of neighborhoods they have long called home, and we have been working hard to turn that tide. Together with HANO and our partners, the city is not only creating more housing opportunities, we are also investing in a historical neighborhood and a strong and thriving community.”





