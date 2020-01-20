Developer to Host Neighborhood Meeting for Frenchman’s Wharf Property

NEW ORLEANS – White Star Commercial Inc. will be hosting a neighborhood meeting regarding the former Frenchman’s Wharf property Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Kipp Morial School, 7701 Grant St.

This meeting will concern a planned development that would supersede the current single-family residential zoning. This proposed development would constitute a three-story resort with tennis, miniature golf and water amusement activities surrounding the lake with fencing, gates, guardhouses and security personnel.

The event begins at 6 p.m.