Deuce McAllister Helps Launch Fundraising Platform

NEW ORLEANS — Saints legend Deuce McAllister has partnered with local businessman Jason White to launch FRYP, a fundraising platform that joins forces with small businesses to create products that can be sold online. New Orleans Roast Coffee and Buttermilk Drop Bakery are two of the venture’s providers.

FYRP’s first fundraising partner is Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, which will launch its first FRYP-powered campaign at the end of January. All products available for purchase will be made by locally owned small businesses in New Orleans.

“Fundraising is a critical but difficult aspect for any organization, which is why we sought to create FRYP to promote local organizations and small businesses while simplifying the process of gathering the funds and selling products,” said McAllister, who is the startup’s co-founder and vice president.

“Louisiana Hospitality Foundation is excited to kick-off our fundraiser with FRYP and to be the first to use the platform,” said Jamie Hall, the nonprofit’s executive director. “When we first heard of the concept, we immediately saw how FRYP would simplify the fundraising process and give back to the local hospitality community through the use of high-quality, locally made and owned products.”