Despite Ida, Dignity Memorial Funeral Homes Are Operational

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dignity Memorial New Orleans funeral home properties have announced they are operational and available to serve the needs of Greater New Orleans families who may experience the death of a loved one in the weeks to come following Hurricane Ida. Families in need of assistance from a funeral service professional can contact one of the following funeral homes:

New Orleans/Metairie:

Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries – (504) 486.6331

Leitz-Eagan Metairie – (504) 888.8440

Westside Leitz-Eagan – (504) 341.9421

Mount Olivet Cemetery – (504) 283.4358

Covington:

Grace Funeral Home & St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden – (985) 635.4745

St. Bernard:

St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens – (504) 279.6376

Norco:

H.C. Alexander Funeral Home – (985) 764.6249

For more information on Dignity Memorial New Orleans properties, visit www.dignitymemorial.com.