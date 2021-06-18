Depaul Community Health Extends Hours at N.O. East Location

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers, formerly Daughters of Charity Health Centers, will offer after-hours medical appointments at its New Orleans health center, 5630 Read Boulevard, beginning Monday, June 21. After-hours medical services will be available at the location from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. A complete list of New Orleans East health center hours is below.

Medical Appointments – New Orleans East

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Monday through Thursday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Friday

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Saturday

DePaul Community Health Centers also offers after hours medical appointments at its Carrollton health center, 3201 South Carrollton Avenue, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information or to schedule a medical appointment, call (504) 207-3060.