504.207.3060 | DePaulCommunityHealthCenters.org

P.O. Box 4148, New Orleans, LA 70178

ABOUT

DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC), formerly Daughters of Charity Health Centers, works in line with the goals of their founders, the Daughters of Charity, who have provided compassionate health care to the New Orleans community for nearly two centuries. Since 1992, the Daughters have focused their efforts on community health ministry that addresses the health of the whole person, mind, body and spirit. They offer ten health centers in Algiers, the Bywater, Carrollton, Gentilly, Gretna, Kenner, Desire, Metairie, New Orleans East and Prytania. They provide care for all, with an emphasis on poor and vulnerable communities.

EVENTS

DCHC has several events, fundraisers and special programs that take place throughout the year, including the Keeping Our Promises Gala, Champions FORE Health Golf Tournament, Give Kids A Smile Day, Read for Your Health program, Seton Medication Fund and Give NOLA Day. These events and programs, which are tied to DCHC’s mission and service within the community, help generate the funds the organization relies on to continue the work of the Daughters of Charity in offering holistic care for the individual.

DONATIONS

Donations to DCHC serve a critical role in preserving their capacity to provide much-needed services to underserved members of the community. Funds raised go directly toward providing health screenings, services and medications for patients.

MISSION

The mission of DePaul Community Health Centers, inspired by the Daughters of Charity, is to improve the health and well-being of their community and to be a presence of the Love of Jesus in the lives of all they serve and with whom they partner.