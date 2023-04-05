DePaul Community Health Centers Unveils New Harvey Location

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — DePaul Community Health Centers, which operates 11 facilities in greater New Orleans, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 6 at its new Harvey location (1629 Westbank Expressway). U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, State Rep. Rodney Lyons and Jefferson Parish Councilman Byron Lee plan to attend the 10 a.m. event.

The 9,400-square-feet space, which cost $4.2 million to build, is the first of three new health centers DCHC plans to open before the end of 2024. DCHC plans to break ground on a new facility on General DeGaulle Drive in Algiers (20,000 square feet; $14.4 million) in May 2023, and is scheduled to open a health center (8,700 square feet; $4.3 million) in the new H3C facility located on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard in December 2023.

DePaul Community Health Centers, founded by the Daughters of Charity, provides primary and preventive health care, pediatrics, dental services, optometry, chronic disease management, podiatry, prenatal care, behavioral health care and more.