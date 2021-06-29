DePaul Community Health Centers Hires Scott Tranchina

NEW ORLEANS – Scott Tranchina recently joined DePaul Community Health Centers as executive director, specialty services & programs. His responsibilities include coordinating the strategic and operational leadership of assigned DCHC programs and services, including optometry, nephrology, OB-GYN, podiatry, pharmacy and infectious diseases.

Scott’s work involves developing progressive services and programs, and ensuring that they are cost effective. He joins DCHC from Cobalt rehabilitation hospital in new orleans, where he began serving as Chief Executive Officer in 2017.