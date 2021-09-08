DePaul Community Health Centers Begins Limited Operations

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers is ramping up operations in an effort to provide care for patients following Hurricane Ida.

The following details the health care agency’s plan for clinic operations beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7:

Triage Line – All patients needing Medical and Behavioral Health services in NOLA and other cities may call (504) 207-3060 to connect to services.

Carrollton Health Center – Pharmacy, Emergency Dental and WIC services available onsite.

New Orleans East Health Center – Pharmacy services available onsite.

DCHC expects to return to normal operations at all health centers beginning Monday, Sept. 13. The public may visit DePaulCommunityHealthCenters.org or the agency’s social media channels for updates.