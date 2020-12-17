Delta Personnel Founder Joins Women’s Business Hall of Fame

DALLAS − The Women’s Business Enterprise Hall of Fame — now in its 12th year of celebrating women-owned businesses and their successes — will induct 14 individuals leading the way in women’s business development.

Teresa Lawrence, owner and CEO of New Orleans-based Delta Personnel and Delta Administrative Services, is among the inductees.

A virtual induction ceremony, hosted by the American Institute of Diversity & Commerce, will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

The inductees for 2020 are:

Johnnie Booker, partner, The Booker Company

Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder and CEO, The Act 1 Group Inc

Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne (in memoriam), founder and CEO, TKT & Associates Inc

Joan LaGrasse, owner/general manager, Imagen LLC dba Imagen Anything

Teresa Lawrence, owner and CEO, Delta Administrative Services LLC

Ruby McCleary, senior principal supplier diversity advocate, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Jayne Millard, executive chairman of the board, Turtle & Hughes Inc.

Retta Miller, partner, Jackson Walker LLP

Phala K. Mire, president and CEO, Women’s Business Enterprise Council South

Curt Morgan, president and CEO, Vistra Corp

Ann Ramakumaran, founder and CEO, Ampcus Inc

Carol Roehrig, owner and CEO, BKM Total Office of Texas LP

Cassandra Sanford, co-founder and CEO, Kelly Mitchell Group Inc

Darcel Webb, district manager, business diversity, Dallas College

“It is with great respect and admiration that the WBE Hall of Fame showcases and honors individuals and organizations with outstanding records of advocacy and support for women’s business development,” said Bill Alcorn, AIDC president. “This has been a year of marketplace turbulence that has presented extraordinary challenges to entrepreneurs and supplier diversity advocates alike. We look forward to saluting this group of inductees who have remained resolute in their commitment to the long-term success of women entrepreneurs. They have made an extraordinary difference in the prospects of so many business owners and communities.”

Information regarding online access to the event will be available at wbehf.org in January 2021.