Delgado Volunteers Make Masks for Son of a Saint to Distribute

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College said volunteers organized by the school’s Fab Lab NOLA have created 2,050 COVID-19 protective cloth face masks to be distributed by Son of a Saint, a nonprofit serving fatherless boys in the New Orleans area.

Kipp Central City Academy teachers and students helped finish 860 masks. Metairie Park Country Day School students helped finish 200 masks. Volunteers from as far away as Tennessee completed batches of masks and shipped them back to the lab.

“We worked hard to make as many masks as we could, and we are very proud of our community of volunteers for helping us to fabricate more than 2,000 of them,” said Elizabeth Buehler, Fab Lab NOLA manager.

Visit http://www.fablabnola.tech/ for more information.