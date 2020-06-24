Delgado, Venture Global LNG Announce ‘Will to Skill’ Training Program

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College said that Venture Global LNG Inc. officially kicked off its Will to Skill program in Plaquemines Parish on June 10. The inaugural class, which is administered through Delgado, aims to provide students with the opportunity to earn a nationally recognized National Center for Construction Education and Research certification.

The first cohort of 19 students will receive training for the NCCER Electrical Level 1 certification. This training program is fully funded by a grant from Venture Global LNG and is exclusively designed for Plaquemines Parish residents. All training will take place at facilities in Plaquemines Parish and at no financial cost to program participants.

In addition to the partnership with Delgado Community College, Venture Global has also teamed up with the Plaquemines Parish School Board and the Plaquemines Parish government to help plan, promote and implement the Will to Skill program. Students were able to choose to attend either the 12-week night class at the Plaquemines Parish Learning Center in Port Sulphur or the 9-week day class at the Plaquemines Parish Government Complex in Belle Chasse.

Venture Global hopes to extend the program to include a second cohort later this year, and to potentially broaden the program to include courses in additional high-demand trades.

“Venture Global is excited to make this community investment in the residents of Plaquemines Parish, who have welcomed us since we began developing the Plaquemines LNG export facility,” said Venture Global LNG’s co-CEOs Mike Sabel and Bob Pender. “We view the Will to Skill program as an important opportunity to help revive local Louisiana economies. We hope that by bringing these training opportunities home to Plaquemines Parish, students will gain the skills, both technical and soft, to successfully compete in the job market.”





