Delgado to Open Technology Center at West Bank Campus

Image courtesy of Delgado Community College

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College said it will open a technology center at its Algiers campus to house all academic STEM programs, labs and faculty that will serve academic and workforce programs for Algiers and the West Bank of New Orleans, specifically the healthcare, petrochemical, digital media and transportation logistics industries.

This facility is located in the Federal City footprint, directly adjacent to the Delgado West Bank Campus Student Life Center. It occupies 134,363 square feet of land. The building will serve an additional 2,000 students annually. There will be an administrative area, an open common space serving as a lobby/collaborative space, academic classrooms and laboratories, faculty offices, and meeting spaces.

The new 32,000-square-foot building, projected to cost $9.3 million, will be designed by Holly & Smith Architects. It’s the first new classroom building at the West Bank Campus since Larocca Hall opened in 2000. The student capacity in the new building will be 2,000.

There are currently more than 3,000 Delgado students from households in West Bank communities including Orleans and Jefferson parishes. About 850 Delgado students live in Algiers. With a current enrollment of 2,500, the Delgado West Bank Campus has served Algiers and the West Bank for six decades as the local public college. The Delgado campus opened in 1967.