Delgado Scholarship Fund Supports Student Advancement in Core Industries

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – From Delgado Community College:

Delgado’s alumni, business, and community partners are aligning to increase scholarship opportunities for Delgado students through the Building Futures Scholarship fund.

Established in 2020 by Todd Trosclair — a Delgado alumnus, local businessman and board member of the Delgado Community College Foundation — the Building Futures Scholarship offers financial assistance to eligible students enrolled in allied health, construction management, culinary arts, motor vehicle technology and nursing programs who demonstrate a financial need.

Delgado has awarded approximately $163,767 in Building Futures scholarships to date, and 19 currently enrolled Delgado students are among those who have benefited from the fund.

To leverage the scholarship’s purpose and impact, the Foundation will host the annual Building Futures Scholarship Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at Galerie de Galatoire, 211 Royal Street. GNO Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht will serve as the luncheon’s featured speaker.

“Delgado remains innovative in creating solutions that support students along their academic journey,” said Delgado Chancellor Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib. “The Building Futures scholarship exemplifies our ongoing commitment to ensure matriculating students remain on course to graduate and transition into the workforce or continued learning.”

The 2023 Building Futures Luncheon is presented with support from sponsors including, but not limited to: Banner Ford and Chevrolet, Hancock Whitney, Galatoire Foundation, All Star Electric Inc., LCMC Health, Lemoine, Premier Automotive, Operating Engineers Local 406, RMS, Louisiana Seafood, the Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Crawford, Ochsner Health and Manning Architects.

For more information or to obtain tickets to the Building Futures Luncheon, visit HERE. Or contact Delgado Community College Foundation at (504) 982-0607 or cjones@dcc.edu.